ARRAY & Google Offering Grant for Underrepresented Creatives

ADVERTISEMENT

ARRAY, Ava DuVernay’s film collective, has partnered with Google to offer emerging creatives from historically underrepresented communities the chance to apply for a $500,000 grant.

The ARRAY + Google Feature Film Grant will provide funds to produce the recipient’s first full-length feature film. It was launched as a way to help build a more equitable and inclusive artistic community of diverse storytellers.

The recipient of this mentorship and filmmaking opportunity will be selected by an advisory committee that includes Gabrielle Glore (Urbanworld, festival director and head of programming), Francis Cullado (Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, executive director for visual communications media), Crystal Echo Hawk (IllumiNative, founder and executive director), María Rauqel Bozzi (senior director of education and international initiatives at Film Independent) and Smriti Kiran (artistic director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival).

The production will be powered by ARRAY Crew, the database created by DuVernay as a way for hiring managers in search of below-the-line hires to easily access underrepresented film and television professionals.

ARRAY Founder Ava DuVernay said: “Having started my filmmaking journey by self-funding projects, this is a full-circle moment. I’m pleased to partner with Google and ARRAY’s grant advisory committee to identify an emerging writer/director to bring their vision to the screen. Inclusive storytelling is at the heart of ARRAY’s mission and we’re proud to also provide access to ARRAY Crew in order to further ensure that the set of the grantee’s film reflects the full array of the world around us.”

ARRAY President Tilane Jones added: “We live and breathe filmmaking at ARRAY. For the past decade, we have had the opportunity to amplify the work of so many stellar women and filmmakers of color, and the opportunity to partner with Google on this grant is the start of a strong partnership. We are so lucky to have Crystal, Gabrielle, Francis, Maria and Smriti on our advisory committee and be working with every pillar of ARRAY to produce and distribute this project.”

Elle Roth-Brunet, Google Assistant’s entertainment partnerships lead and producer on the project, commented: “We’re honored to help ARRAY showcase talented creatives from underrepresented communities and to add volume to more diverse voices. The Array x Google Feature Film Grant is intrinsically aligned with Google Assistant’s commitment to speak with a diverse set of voices and connect with more people to help in their everyday lives.”