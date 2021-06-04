No Limite Leads May’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

No Limite, a new local adaptation of Survivor for TV Globo in Brazil, picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in May, according to The WIT.

In No Limite, the contestants are former participants of the reality show Big Brother Brasil. The winner receives a 500,000 real ($982,000) prize. The show, which has 899,000 Instagram followers, is hosted by André Marques (2.7 million followers) and features Mahmoud Baydoun (4.2 million), Kaysar Dadour (3.7 million) and Íris Stefanelli (1.1 million), among others.

Los hombres de Paco (Paco’s Men), the second-place title with 94,000 followers, is a new version of the dark comedy series that shows the human side of local cops who create more problems than they can solve. Airing on ATRESplayer Premium in Spain, it stars Paco Tous (81.4 million followers), Michelle Jenner (511,000), Hugo Silva (443,000) and Pepón Nieto (136,000).

The local adaptation/reboot of the Colombian telenovela Cafe, con Aroma de Mujer (Coffee with the Scent of a Woman) for Canal RCN has 88,000 for third. It centers on a couple who will have to overcome the resistance from family, past loves and belonging to two different worlds. William Levy (8.1 million followers) and Laura Londoño (1.4 million) star.

In fourth place with 71,000 followers on Instagram is the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spin-off of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It focuses on clone troopers Clone Force 99, aka “the Bad Batch,” an elite group of soldiers who possess unique skills. The voice cast includes Archie Panjabi (69,400 followers), Dee Bradley Baker (56,300) and Michelle Ang (12,900).

Rounding out the top five with 60,000 followers is Drag Race España, a local adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race that airs on Spain’s ATRESplayer Premium. It features glamorous and outrageous drag queen contestants competing for the title of the Next Drag Superstar. It’s hosted by Supremme de Luxe (34,200 followers) and features Javier Calvo (669,000), Javier Ambrossi (494,000) and Ana Locking (42,700) as judges.

The romantic drama series He’s Into Her, based on the novel of the same name by Maxinejiji, picked up 26,000 Instagram followers for sixth place following its debut on iWant in the Philippines. It tells the story of a young girl studying at a prestigious school in Manila, who clashes with Mr. Popular as she tries to fit in. Donny Pangilinan (2 million followers), Kaori Oinuma (1.6 million), Belle Mariano (648,000) and Rhys Miguel (372,000) star.

In seventh place with 18,000 followers, Fuego sagrado by Grillmaster is a local adaptation of the Grillmaster format for Teledoce (La Tele) in Uruguay. It sees amateur cooks compete in pairs to be crowned the nation’s barbecue champion. It’s judged by celebrity chefs Lucía Soria (67,700 followers), Federico Desseno (38,200) and Aldo Cauteruccio (9,000).

Venus Club, which airs on Italia 1, is in eighth with 16,000 Instagram followers. The late-night show features host Lorella Boccia (738,000 followers) welcoming women from the entertainment world.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is an adult animated series based on the Marvel character M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), an egomaniacal supervillain who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family. The Hulu series, in the second-to-last slot with 15,000 followers, features the voices of Aimee Garcia (2.5 million followers), Melissa Fumero (2.4 million), Ben Schwartz (856,000) and Patton Oswalt (455,000).

Completing May’s Wit List, Thick House (15,000 followers) is a plus-size modeling competition launched on Facebook Watch in partnership with the Instagram-based media company The Shade Room ( 23 million followers).

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.