Paramount+ Expands Summer Slate

Paramount+ has geared up to significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film Infinite and the introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week.

The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+’s content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99 per month starting today.

“The breadth and depth of premium feature films and exclusive series coming to the service further strengthens our position in the market as a premium entertainment destination and, by offering this compelling content portfolio at an all-new low cost, makes us even more accessible to a wide consumer audience,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming.

The first 1,000 films will be available starting June 10. The service will exclusively debut Infinite, a sci-fi action film starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by Antoine Fuqua, on June 10; premiere PAW Patrol: The Movie on August 20, the same day it hits theaters; and become the streaming home for A Quiet Place Part II following its successful theatrical release.

Starting this week, subscribers will have access to a movie collection that showcases popular titles, such as the action and adventure films Terminator: Dark Fate, Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol, Red Dawn, Skyfall and The Avengers; critically acclaimed titles, including Rocketman, Judy, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Wolf of Wall Street, Revolutionary Road and Little Women; kids and family hits such as Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Addams Family and Charlotte’s Web; such horror titles as Body Cam, Child’s Play, Pet Sematary, The Prodigy and The Haunting; and comedies such as Fighting with My Family, The Dictator, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, Tropic Thunder, No Strings Attached and The School of Rock.

The collection of Paramount+ original series will continue to expand this summer. Highlights include iCarly (June 17), Evil (June 20), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (June 24), RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked! (June 24), The Good Fight (June 24), Behind The Music (July 29) and Star Trek: Lower Decks (August 12).