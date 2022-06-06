Ava DuVernay to Receive International Emmy Founders Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Director, writer and producer Ava DuVernay is being honored with the 2022 International Emmy Founders Award as part of the 50th International Emmy Awards Gala.

DuVernay is an Academy Award nominee and winner of Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Awards. Her directorial work includes the historical drama Selma, the criminal justice documentary 13th and Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, which made her the highest-grossing Black female director in American box-office history. Her critically acclaimed series When They See Us (Netflix) received 16 prime-time Emmy nominations.

“Ava DuVernay is a force of nature, and this is reflected in the remarkable scope and volume of her work,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “She makes significant films and television programs, she uses her platform to reshape our industry and continues to lead a career-long effort to bolster women and people of color in entertainment and ensure inclusivity. We look forward to honoring her extraordinary talent and prolific decade of leadership at ARRAY, with our Founders Award.”

“This honor from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is unexpected and wildly appreciated,” said DuVernay. “I thank the organization for recognizing my work and salute their efforts to ensure that storytellers of all backgrounds are amplified and celebrated.”

DuVernay will accept the honor at the 50th International Emmy Awards Gala on Monday, November 21, in New York City.