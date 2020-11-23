Monday, November 23, 2020
Andrew Cuomo Receives International Emmy Founders Award

Kristin Brzoznowski


Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, is the recipient of this year’s International Emmy Founders Award, recognizing his use of television to inform and calm people around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said Bruce L. Paisner, the president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

