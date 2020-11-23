ATF Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Dori Media Group is spotlighting two dramas and the reality format Power Couple, which sees couples face challenges to uncover how well they really know each other.

In the crime drama Dumb (Rampensau), an actress goes undercover as a high school student in an effort to save her boyfriend after he’s arrested on drug charges.

The Brazilian adaptation of In Treatment follows five ongoing psychotherapy treatments from within a therapist’s clinic.

“With more streaming services emerging in the market from new players, as well as traditional broadcasters getting into the OTT game, buyers in Asia are constantly looking for content that could differentiate their offering,” says Haikal Jamari, sales manager for Asia and the Middle East at Dori Media.

Jamari adds, “Dori Media remains committed to the Asian market with our diverse catalog of award-winning, popular and buzzworthy content.”