Channel 4 Orders More This Way Up

ADVERTISEMENT

This Way Up, a Merman-produced comedy series written by Aisling Bea, has been commissioned for a second season by Channel 4 and Hulu.

Season two of This Way Up is set after the events of the series one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Bea; Living With Yourself, Quiz) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan; Catastrophe, Military Wives). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously—which may not be entirely wise—and possibly make a go of it with Richard (Tobias Menzies; The Crown, Game of Thrones, Outlander). And Shona, engaged to Vish, weighs whether or not to tell him about her kiss with Charlotte (Indira Varma; Game of Thrones, Luther) and whether to wear a dress or a white suit to their wedding.

This Way Up is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios. It is again directed by Alex Winckler and produced by Gavin O’Grady. Executive Producers are Clelia Mountford, Horgan and Bea. The series will air in the U.S. on Hulu.

Bea said: “I am over the moon that our little baby This Way Up gets to grow up and start school. Thanks to its grandparents Channel 4 and Hulu for paying its school fees and to my wonderful team, crew and cast for helping bring it to life the first-time round. I was so overwhelmed by the love and support for the show. The themes of loneliness and vulnerability seemed to connect in a far more widespread way than I had anticipated, and it feels particularly relevant writing series two during the last few months. I was so touched by the people from different countries, ages, genders and backgrounds who have gotten in touch to share their stories since the show has aired. I’m entirely grateful to be working and to be able to get our brilliant team back to work too, even though it is odd as hell filming during a worldwide pandemic. Our priority will be to keep our crew and cast safe and healthy whilst also staying creative and trying to make the best show we can. I hope you love seeing where Aine and Shona have moved on to. In the meantime, thank you to everyone who has offered myself and Sharon large record deals since hearing us sing Zombie and please wear a mask literally, but drop your metaphorical one.”

Merman co-founder Horgan said: “It’s been a really tough, strange old year. We know we’re lucky to be back working at all but especially lucky to be working again on This Way Up. Aish continues to make us laugh and cry with her observations on life and love and loneliness. I can’t wait to be her sister again so I can legitimately give her a dead arm whenever I feel like it.”

Jack Bayles, commissioning editor for Channel 4 Comedy, said: “In This Way Up, Aisling and the team have created something both beautifully observed and infectiously funny. It was a glorious first outing packed with skillful writing and outstanding performances. Like all fans of the show, we can’t wait to dive back in!”