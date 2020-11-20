Cris Abrego to Lead Banijay Americas Operation

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has tapped Cris Abrego as chairman of the Americas and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings, with responsibility for the company’s North American and Latin American businesses.

Abrego reports to Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti in his role, where he oversees a portfolio that includes Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Stephen David Entertainment, YellowBird US and Endemol Shine Latino. Banijay Studios North America will continue to be run independently by David Goldberg as president and CEO. Abrego was most recently CEO of Endemol Shine North America and chairman of Endemol Shine Americas.

“Cris has long been a significant figurehead in the U.S. content ecosystem,” said Bassetti. “Respected, creatively triumphant and a driver of positive change, he has all the qualities to strategically and effectively lead one of our largest territories. With nine labels split across North and Latin America, spanning everything from entertainment to scripted, he has oversight of some of the region’s most celebrated IP and we’ve no doubt our pipeline and reputation will only soar under his leadership.”

“I am truly excited about this new role and the opportunity that it allows me and our team to continue building on the tremendous momentum we’ve created at Endemol Shine over the last five years across North America and Latin America,” said Abrego. “I’m also looking forward to working closely with Marco and our new Banijay colleagues here in the U.S. and around the globe. Together we are now home to many of the biggest titles in our industry and our teams are currently developing the hits of tomorrow.”