ATF Spotlight: all3media international

Set in the Yorkshire Dales and following the adventures of a young small-town vet, All Creatures Great and Small leads all3media international’s slate for ATF.

“As the world struggles to adapt to the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19, this heartwarming seven-part series is the perfect escapist viewing,” says Kit Yow, sales manager for the Asia-Pacific region at the company.

The family game show Knock Knock, based on the classic “Memory Pairs” game, sees teams compete to win a jackpot in a test of general knowledge and memory. In A World of Calm, stars such as Nicole Kidman, Keanu Reeves and Kate Winslet narrate beautiful footage. “In such a stressful year, this half-hour show is a perfect way to relax the body and soothe the mind,” says Yow.

“all3media international’s diverse and eclectic catalog allows us to provide titles that fit and fulfill our buyers’ needs,” Yow adds.