Digital Editions for ATF Online+ Now Available

The digital editions of the December issues of World Screen, TV Asia and TV Listings for ATF Online+ are now available.

World Screen

Video interviews with World Screen Trendsetter Award recipient Tyler Perry and TV Kids Trendsetter Award honoree Matthew A. Cherry, as well as a panel featuring Tubi’s Adam Lewinson, Banijay Rights’ Matt Creasey and Foxtel’s Mark Frain. Plus, interactive WorldScreenings spotlights on Gusto TV and Calinos Entertainment, along with an In-Demand report on content from Québec, backed by Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC).

TV Asia

Asia for the Win: An intensifying streaming landscape has translated into Asia remaining a robust acquisition market, despite the turbulence of 2020. Plus, Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair talks about the opportunities emerging in Indian storytelling and how he and his team are now looking to expand their unique model to the international marketplace.

TV Listings

Listings for numerous companies participating in ATF Online+.