2020 International Emmy Award Winners Unveiled

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the winners of the 48th International Emmy Awards, which included a tie in the non-English-language U.S. primetime category.

India’s Delhi Crime (Golden Karavan/SK Global Entertainment/Film Karavan/Netflix) won for drama series.

Brazil’s Ninguém Tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking) (Gullane/Netflix) won in the comedy category.

In another win for Brazil, Órfãos Da Terra (Orphans of a Nation) (Globo) was recognized for best telenovela.

La Reina del Sur—Season 2 (Telemundo Global Studios/Netflix/AG Studios Colombia/Diagonal TV/Argos/JK Films) tied in the non-English-language U.S. primetime category with the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards (Univision/The Latin Recording Academy).

For performance nods, Billy Barratt was named best actor for his work in Responsible Child (Kudos/72 Films/BBC Two; U.K.). The 13-year-old is the youngest actor ever nominated and winning in this category. Glenda Jackson won the Emmy for best performance by an actress for her role as Maud in Elizabeth is Missing (STV Productions; U.K.).

Notching up another Emmy for the U.K., Responsible Child was honored in the TV movie/miniseries category.

France’s Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca) (Babel Doc/France Televisions/Cafeína Produções) won for arts programming.

The U.K.’s For Sama (Channel 4 News/ITN Productions/Channel 4/PBS Frontline) received the Emmy for best documentary.

From Australia, Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds (Endemol Shine Australia) took home the trophy in the non-scripted entertainment arena.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, #martyisdead (Bionaut/MALL.TV/cz.nic) was recognized for short-form series.

The cast of presenters included a mix of New York-based and international actors and on-air talent. The New York-based cast included Kelsey Asbille (Fargo, Yellowstone), Paul Blackthorne (Arrow), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tim Daly (Madam Secretary), Naturi Naughton (Power), Tom Payne (Prodigal Son, The Walking Dead), Nico Tortorella (Younger, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond) and Indira Varma (For Life, Game of Thrones). The international cast included Haluk Bilginer from Istanbul, Turkey (2019 International Emmy winner and star of Ay Yapim’s Persona); Caroline Peters from Cologne NRW, Germany (actress and writer); Caua Reymond from Rio, Brazil (star of Globo’s Iron Island); Miguel Angel Silvestre from Madrid, Spain (HBO’s 30 Coins) and Fu Xiaotian from Hong Kong, PR China (host of Phoenix’s Talk with World Leaders).

International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner presented New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with the 2020 International Emmy Founders Award for his use of television for public service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining him were fellow New Yorkers Billy Joel, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez and Ben Stiller, who recorded special congratulatory messages.

“Once again, the International Emmy winners demonstrate the universal power of great television, which brings us together and breaks down cultural boundaries and pandemic induced limitations,” said Paisner. “Although we miss our annual Gala in New York, we are proud to bring these programs and performances to our global stage, and we congratulate the winners on their outstanding achievement.”