There are 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 21 countries for the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

The nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the U.K.

The nominees for best performance by an actor are Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge] (Globoplay/AfroReggae Audiovisual/Formata Produções e Conteúdo; Brazil) Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet season two (Ay Yapim; Turkey), Laurent Lafitte in Tapie (Unité/Netflix; France) and Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury Productions/True Vision; U.K.).

Those up for best performance by an actress are Adriana Barraza in El Último Vagón (Woo Films/Netflix; Mexico), Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger (Songsound Production/Netflix; Thailand), Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine] (Maui Entertainment/Fédération Entertainment; France) and Jessica Hynes in There She Goes (Merman Television, U.K.)

Drama series up for the International Emmy are Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] (Legendary Entertainment/Les Productions Dynamic/22H22/Adline Entertainment/France Télévisions/Hulu Japan; France), The Newsreader season two (Werner Film Productions/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/eOne; Australia), The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar/Banijay Asia/Ink Factory; India) and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido season two [Yosi, the Regretful Spy] (Amazon MGM Studios; Argentina).

Comedy nominees are Daily Dose of Sunshine (Film Monster/Netflix; South Korea), Deadloch (Amazon MGM Studios; Australia), División Palermo (K&S Films/Netflix; Argentina and HPI season three (Itinéraire Productions/Septembre Productions/TF1/Pictanovo/Be-Films/RTBF; France)

Documentary nominees are L’affaire Bettencourt: Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend] (Quadbox/Netflix; France), Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story (Story Films/Archface Films/Sky Documentaries, U.K.), The Exiles (Mediacorp; Singapore) and Transo (Fundação Roberto Marinho – Canal Futura/LateForCake; Brazil).

The nominees for arts programming are Pianoforte (Telemark; Poland), Robbie Williams (RSA Films/Netflix; U.K.), Virgilio (House of Chef/Astromax; Argentina) and Who I Am Life (WOWOW/Wood’s Office; Japan).

Non-scripted entertainment nominees are Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa] (Red Pepper Pictures/kykNET; South Africa), Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes] (TelevisaUnivision; Mexico), Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes] (Roses Are Blue/Red Arrow/VRT; Belgium) and The Summit (Endemol Shine Australia/Nine Network; Australia).

Telenovela nominees are La Promesa [The Vow] (Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company; Spain), Rigo (Estudios RCN; Colombia), Safir (ATV/NTC; Turkey) and Salón de té La Moderna (Boomerang TV; Spain).

In the TV movie/mini-series category, the nominees are Anderson Spider Silva (Pródigo Filmes/Paramount Television International Studios/Paramount+; Brazil), Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation; Japan), Liebes Kind [Dear Child] (Constantin Film/Netflix; Germany) and The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury Productions/True Vision, U.K.).

Kids: animation has as nominees Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!] (Copa Studio/Netflix; Brazil), Mystery Lane (HARI; France), Sharkdog season three (Nickelodeon International/One Animation; Singapore; and Tabby McTat (Magic Light Pictures, U.K.).

Kids: factual nominees are De Mensenbieb [Living Library] (Skyhigh TV; Netherlands), La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind] (Warner Bros. Discovery/Pictoline; Mexico), My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball (Fresh Start Media, U.K.) and The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special (Sesame Workshop/Ochre Moving Pictures; South Africa)

Kids: live-action features as the nominees Dodger (BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions; U.K.); En af Drengene [One of the Boys] (Apple Tree Productions; Denmark), Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk] (Paramount+/Paramount Television International Studios/Kondzilla; Brazil and Gong! My spectRacular Life (KiKA/eitelsonnenschein; Germany).

“Every year, the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys’ much-coveted global stage,” said Bruce L. Paisner, the president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We congratulate the nominees for their outstanding programs and performances; they are once again a testament to the universal appeal of great storytelling across all genres, countries and cultures.”