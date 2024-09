ADVERTISEMENT

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is lined up to host the International Emmy Awards, taking place November 25 in New York City.

Das returns to the International Emmys as host after being nominated in the comedy category in 2021 and winning in 2023 for his most recent Netflix comedy special, Landing. He is currently on his international Mind Fool tour, where he is stopping in countries on every continent except Antarctica.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy Host to his impressive list of talents,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience.”

Das said: “I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It’s a massive, prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that, I believe, is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing.”