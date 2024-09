ADVERTISEMENT

Barry Chamberlain, former CBS and Paramount executive, has joined Electric Entertainment as chief operating officer.

Chamberlain will lead day-to-day operations, manage department heads and staff and provide strategic guidance, among other leadership responsibilities. Chamberlain previously spent 21 years at CBS and Paramount, ending his tenure as president of sales for Paramount Global.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, to whom Chamberlain will report, commented: “Having Barry join our leadership team is a significant milestone for our company. With over 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Barry brings precious expertise to Electric Entertainment. His contributions will undoubtedly drive our company’s continuous growth.”