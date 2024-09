ADVERTISEMENT

Rakuten TV is now available on Altibox, one of Norway’s leading ISP and television service providers.

Rakuten TV’s app is now integrated into Altibox’s set-top boxes. Its customers can access two distinct services tailored to various viewing preferences: Free, with more than 600 movies on-demand supported by advertisements (AVOD), and Live TV, with over 130 live TV channels at no cost, supported by advertisements (FAST).

Rakuten TV channels available include Top Movies Channel, Action Channel, Comedy Channel and Drama Channel, together with a diverse selection of movies available on-demand.

Jorge del Puerto, European head of partnerships and business development at Rakuten TV, said: “Rakuten TV fits perfectly into Altibox’s content strategy. In their continuous efforts to provide the best service, they are not only looking to provide more content to their customers but also clearly aim to secure high-quality content, which is undoubtedly the cornerstone of Rakuten TV. There is a vast amount of FAST/AVOD content currently available in the market, but very little of it is truly high quality; that’s why Rakuten TV is becoming extremely popular across Nordic countries.”