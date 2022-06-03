Shondaland & Netflix Align for Two New DEIA Initiatives

ADVERTISEMENT

Shondaland is working on two new programs in partnership with Netflix to expand diversity, equity, inclusion and access (DEIA) initiatives and opportunities.

The new programs aim to create change in the film and TV industry domestically and internationally by expanding the pipeline for below-the-line talent. They are supported in part by Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity.

The Producers Inclusion Initiative is a virtual program, slated for nine weeks, to train indie producers, unit production managers, supervisors and first assistant directors who come from historically underrepresented communities (including Black, Indigenous, people of color, people with disabilities) as line producers within the studio system. The shared experience of discussing and exploring the workflow and culture of Shondaland and Netflix will provide program participants an opportunity to listen and learn from in-house executives and key production department heads from both companies as well as other industry leaders. Monthly stipends will be given to all program participants, and upon completion, graduates will connect with production executives at Netflix, Shondaland and other industry affiliates to explore potential employment and/or additional career development opportunities.

The Ladder was specifically designed to provide an opportunity for individuals from underrepresented groups (including Black, Indigenous and people of color, people with disabilities) to gain the necessary on-set experience and training required to succeed in the film and TV industry. The program will start in the U.K. with current Shondaland productions for Netflix. Trainees will be placed in production and technical roles on Shondaland shows across multiple departments, including production, locations, assistant directors, SFX, costume, hair/makeup camera, electric, art department stunts, sound, finance and more. After completing the program, trainees will be eligible for future employment consideration on Shondaland and Netflix productions.

Sara Fischer, Shondaland’s head of production, said: “At our core, Shondaland is a company dedicated to championing opportunities for underrepresented communities both on and off the screen. We have made incredible strides with ensuring women are represented in our productions and I’m excited to expand our efforts and see real results with all marginalized groups. Our partnership with Netflix has allowed us to create these two new incredible programs that have already led to palpable changes in our industry. I am extremely proud to be a part of history as we look forward to greater representation on-set.”

Noelle Green, director of production management at Netflix, added: “At Netflix, we are passionate about highlighting a variety of stories from different backgrounds and perspectives. From ideation to inception, we are thrilled to bring these two initiatives to life with Shondaland—a partner that has the same commitment and desire to impart change within the entertainment industry.”