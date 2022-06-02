FuboTV Expanding UEFA Nations League Matches Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

FuboTV is expanding its distribution of four Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League matches in June to Pay-Per-View (PPV).

The matches will continue to stream live on FuboTV as previously announced. All featuring England, the matches will be available to customers of DIRECTV, DISH and all major cable companies via In Demand. Additionally, sports bars and pubs can order these matches to stream live in their establishments through Integrated Sports.

FuboTV’s PPV offerings include Hungary vs. England on June 4, Germany vs. England on June 7, England vs. Italy on June 11 and England vs. Hungary on June 14. Each PPV event is available for $24.95.

“Soccer is about to heat up with UEFA Nations League, and we’re thrilled to bring select exclusive matches not only to FuboTV customers but to a broader audience through our PPV distribution partners,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV. “This marks the first time FuboTV has expanded distribution to customers of PPV, diversifying our revenue streams as we target profitability by 2025. Whether they watch on FuboTV, our broadly-distributed Fubo Sports Network or PPV, soccer fans won’t miss a minute of the action.”

FuboTV announced in January that it secured exclusive U.S. rights (all languages excluding Spanish and Portuguese) to stream select matches from UEFA through a six-year sublicense with FOX Sports. In addition to UEFA Nations League, FuboTV will stream European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028, European Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2026, Friendly Matches played by European nations controlled by UEFA, UEFA Euro 2024 (five matches) and UEFA Euro 2028 (five matches). Through its exclusive matches and the company’s carriage agreement with FOX Sports, subscribers can enjoy complete UEFA coverage with FuboTV.

FuboTV’s exclusive UEFA Nations League coverage will stream live on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of FuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels. Select UEFA Nations League matches will stream live on Fubo Sports Network through its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO.

The company has not announced any additional distribution partnerships with PPV beyond the four June 2022 UEFA Nations League matches at this time.