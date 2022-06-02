Lionsgate Ups Suzy Feldman

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate Television Group has promoted Suzy Feldman to executive VP of worldwide TV marketing from her previous senior VP role.

In her new role, Feldman will continue to oversee Lionsgate content marketing for the television division, working closely with the global programming, production and sales teams, as well as the studio’s network and broadcast partners across all scripted and unscripted programming. She will also continue to support the relationships with Lionsgate’s international and domestic distribution partners.

Feldman reports to Kevin Beggs, chair of Lionsgate Television Group; Sandra Stern, president of Lionsgate Television Group; and Jim Packer, president of worldwide television and digital distribution.

Feldman began her career at Showtime as a marketing manager before moving to E! Entertainment Television. She also worked at Fox News Channel for nearly a decade.

Beggs, Stern and Packer said, “Suzy is an extraordinary executive who is highly respected for her creative and strategic thinking and stellar leadership. We are confident that with an executive of her caliber leading the way, we can continue our strong and profitable growth momentum, smartly positioning our content with globally relevant marketing campaigns across all platforms.”