FilmRise Acquires Streaming Rights to Gotham Comedy Live

Jamie Stalcup 6 hours ago


FilmRise has picked up the SVOD and AVOD rights to 127 Gotham Comedy Live stand-up specials from Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

Each special features a recognizable stand-up comedian filmed in front of an audience at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. Performers include Gilbert Gottfried, Janeane Garofalo, Susie Essman, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, David Alan Grier, Mario Cantone, Lewis Black, Pamela Anderson, Norm Macdonald and more.

“Comedy is something we can always enjoy more of,” said Max Einhorn, senior VP of co-productions and acquisitions at FilmRise. “We are excited to bring laughter to fans old and new of these brilliant comedians through this iconic brand of stand-up.”











