Toby Emmerich Steps Down from Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Forms New Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Toby Emmerich is stepping down as chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group and will launch his own production company at the studio, focused on film, TV and streaming.

As part of an exclusive five-year agreement, Warner Bros. Discovery will finance Emmerich’s venture and have distribution rights to films and series.

“I have known Toby for many years and have tremendous respect for his vision and ability to create extraordinary cinematic experiences,” said David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. “He has led a best-in-class studio team and was the driving force behind an incredible, diverse collection of films and series. Toby is also an exceptional person and longtime friend to me and to many, and I am personally very happy to continue our working relationship. I am thrilled that he’s chosen to remain a part of our Warner Bros. Discovery family with this long-term production deal and look forward to seeing the fantastic stories that he and his team will create for us in the years ahead.”

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to be part of this storied company these last three decades and to lead the world-class Warner Bros. film studio team, and I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish together,” said Emmerich. “This seemed like the perfect time to transition to something new, and I am excited to be pursuing my passion for storytelling in a more hands-on way with my own production company.”

Emmerich has led Warner Bros. Pictures Group since 2017, previously serving as president and chief content officer, and before that as president and COO of New Line Cinema. He is a 30-year veteran of Warner Bros., having joined the company in 1992 as a dual development and music executive.