Lionsgate Inks First-Look TV Deal with Le Train Train

The Lionsgate Television Group has signed a new first-look producing deal with the team of Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s Le Train Train production company.

Through Le Train Train, Jones and McCormack will produce scripted programming for a broad range of platforms.

The first project in development is Lovesick, based on the U.K. romantic comedy series of the same name originally produced by Clerkenwell Films. The show is part of the scripted co-production partnership between Lionsgate and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. In addition to Jones and McCormack, the original series creator, Tom Edge, as well as Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker (all from Clerkenwell Films) and Angie Stephenson (from BBC Studios) will all be non-writing executive producers.

Under the Le Train Train banner, McCormack and Jones have served as executive producers for four seasons of TNT’s hit dramedy Claws and AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself, which is currently starting its second season. The production company is also behind #BlackAF for Netflix, A to Z for NBC and the documentaries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On and Centerpiece.

Jones and McCormack said: “We are thrilled to be in business with Lionsgate. Their imagination and blue-sky thinking around what’s possible in this rapidly changing landscape of television is incredibly exciting to us as creators and producers.”

Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive VP of Lionsgate Television, said: “There aren’t many writer/producers like Rashida and Will who can master both an R-rated comedy a la Celeste and Jesse Forever and a G-rated masterpiece such as Toy Story 4. We are looking forward to working with both of them to create more premium and compelling content for all types of viewers.”