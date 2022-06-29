BritBox International Reveals New Commissions & Co-Pros

ADVERTISEMENT

BritBox International has unveiled its new commissioning and co-production slate, including the series Beyond Paradise, co-commissioned with BBC.

Red Planet Pictures, the team behind the international hit drama Death in Paradise, is expanding the show’s universe with a brand-new series, Beyond Paradise, which looks at what happened to DI Humphrey Goodman after he left the sunny shores of Saint Marie. The series will be available in all BritBox International markets outside of Australia. BBC Studios will handle international distribution.

Written by Sir Lenny Henry, Three Little Birds is inspired by the stories of his mother, Winifred. On many occasions as he grew up, she would talk about leaving Jamaica in the late 1950s for Great Britain, which became their lifelong family home. Tiger Aspect Productions will produce the six-part drama, which counts among its executive producers Russell T Davies. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution. The series was originally commissioned by ITV and is co-produced by BritBox International.

Make It at Market is filmed in the heart of Leicestershire’s countryside in the secret grounds of Stoneywell. It sees Dom Chinea (The Repair Shop) work with a team of business and craft experts to help a group of budding entrepreneurs make a living from their crafting hobby. Make It at Market is made by Flabbergast TV and was originally commissioned as part of BBC Daytime’s commitment to deliver realistic, informative programming with universal appeal, to better serve audiences.

There’s also a second season of The Cleaner, a SHUK production for BBC One written by and starring Greg Davies based on Der Tatortreiniger, created by Mizzi Meyer. BBC Studios will distribute the series globally, excluding German-language markets.

Lauren Lyle (Outlander) takes the lead role of Karen Pirie in a new ITV drama series from World Productions, the production company behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard. The series is based on Val McDermid’s first Karen Pirie novel, The Distant Echo. Karen Pirie is in association with, and distributed by, ITV Studios.

“At BritBox International, we continue to strive to bring our audiences incredible content,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International. “There is no other streamer out there like us, we are unmistakably unique. As we continue to grow globally, our new on-the-ground team is embedded into the fabric of British creativity, enabling seamless and passionate storytelling partnerships for U.K. producers. This is brought to life by the new shows we’ve announced today and will be a hallmark of our future commissioning and originals strategy.”

“I am delighted to be sharing news of these fantastic shows,” said Diederick Santer, CCO of BritBox International. “Working with the very best U.K. producers, we have curated a set of shows which we are confident will excite our existing subscribers, while attracting new audiences to our platforms. Whether a new and surprising take on the mystery genre, a fresh and distinctive crime series or a personal story from a national treasure, these shows epitomize our mission—to bring the best of British TV to a global audience.”