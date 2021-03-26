James Murdoch, Bela Bajaria Among APOS Speakers

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupa Systems’ James Murdoch, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria and ViacomCBS Networks International’s Raffaele Annecchino are among those slated to speak at APOS, which will take place as a virtual event from April 20 to 22.

Others set to participate at the event, focused on the media, telecoms and entertainment business in AsiaPac, include Astro CEO Henry Tan, DAZN Chairman Kevin Mayer, Hulu Japan’s Kazufumi Nagasawa, iQIYI’s Xianghua Yang, Lionsgate’s Rohit Jain, PCCW’s Janice Lee, WarnerMedia’s Clement Schwebig, Wattpad’s Allen Lau, pocket.watch’s Chris Williams, Foxtel’s Amanda Laing, Fetch TV’s Scott Lorson and Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information, S Iswaran.

Key themes to be explored at the Media Partners Asia-organized conference include growth and investment in the digital economy, the battle for consumers’ time and spend, connected TV growth trends, the state of the SVOD and AVOD economies in AsiaPac, the live sports business and the future of movies.