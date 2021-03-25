MIPTV Unveils 12 Partner Content Showcases

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV has revealed additional details for the new and exclusive content being shared in this year’s Partner Content Showcases, which will take place as part of Digital MIPTV.

All3Media International (U.K.), BBC Studios (U.K.), Catalan Films (Spain), Globo (Brazil), iFORMATS (China), IMPS—The Smurfs (Belgium), ITO (Turkey), KOCCA (Korea), NTV (Russia), TBS (Japan), Yellow, Black and White (Russia) and ZDF Enterprises (Germany) are the 12 global partners who will each present 30-minute sessions of content and insights across formats, factual, drama and kids.

The Partner Content Showcases will be featured on April 9 and April 12, and on catch up through May 14.

All3Media International (Formats) will present new and exclusive intel on the latest slate of formats, with insights from producers as well as a first look at new shows.

BBC Studios (Formats) will be presenting three new TV shows at Digital MIPTV—Fact or Fake, Filth and This is My House.

Catalan Films (Kids), a Digital MIPTV Gold Sponsor, is promoting five cartoon series from Brutal Media, Nuts Ideas, Cornelius Films, Peekaboo Animation and Motion Pictures.

Globo (Drama) is using two separate showcases to develop social themes with international appeal—The Future is Female and Global Hits Makeover.

iFORMATS (Formats), Chinese creators, producers and distributors, will present five formats that are popular among young Chinese audiences in Wisdom in China 2021.

IMPS—The Smurfs (Kids) presents their brand new Smurfs TV series.

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce—ITO (Formats & Documentaries) will highlight recognized success stories and bring fresh new ones center stage in its session.

Korea Creative Content Agency—KOCCA (Formats), as a Gold Sponsor of Digital MIPTV, is bringing two showcases full of new and up-coming hits: K Format—The Next Big Hits from Korean Broadcasters and K Format, The Next Big Hits from Korean Super Indies.

NTV (Drama) is bringing a lineup of brand-new projects and sequels, showcasing the Superstar! format.

Tokyo Broadcasting System—TBS (Formats), in addition to being a Digital MIPTV Global Sponsor, TBS is bringing a brand new slate of TV shows to the formats content audience. TBS will also be sharing more information on its recently inked development deal with Smart Dog Media to develop future international TV shows hits.

Yellow, Black and White and Start (Drama) present their latest scripted series slate at MIPTV 2021, featuring gothic comedy-drama The Vampires of Midland; nail-biting psychological thriller Mediator; young-adult drama The New Guy; afterlife mystery series Passengers; START’s popular rehab drama Addicted and a revealing docuseries Fortress. Russian Finance: The Faces Behind.

ZDF Enterprises (Drama) is introducing the Spanish series ANA. all in., a thriller about a criminal lawyer fighting a corrupt system to clear her brother’s name who has been accused of murder.