Apple Ties Up with Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has secured a multiyear overall deal with Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Little), spanning original TV series and feature films through her Tracy Yvonne Productions.

Tracy Yvonne Productions’ mission is to advocate for authentic, impactful and inspirational storytelling throughout all mediums and genres by centering diverse stories, amplifying unique voices and improving inclusiveness within the industry.

Oliver co-write the hit film Girls Trip, becoming the first African American woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million at the box office. Her current TV projects include the untitled Amy Poehler single cam and a second season of First Wives Club.