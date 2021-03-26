BBC Select Premiering New Docs & Series

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Select, a BBC Studios streaming service that launched in the U.S. and Canada last month, is adding several new titles to its catalog in April.

Among the programs set to premiere on the platform next month is Me, My Selfie and I, which is bowing on April 1. Conceptual artist Ryan Gander investigates the selfie, discovering that the roots of it go back hundreds of years and, in the age of social media, he asks what technology is doing to our sense of self.

Premiering on April 5, The Romantic Revolution will see Sir Simon Schama explore the enduring legacy the Romantics have left on our modern world. Also making its debut on April 5, The $50 Million Art Swindle follows director Vanessa Engle as she tracks down the charlatan New York art dealer Michel Cohen who swindled over $50 million from the art establishment before going on the run from the FBI for 18 years.

The Last Igloo, launching on BBC Select on April 19, tells the story of a typical day in the life of an Inuit hunter in Greenland as he travels across the stunning Arctic landscape with his dog sled, fishes through the sea ice and builds an igloo. It features an original score from Icelandic composer Biggi Hilmars.