Inverleigh Grows Audience with Amagi

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports content company Inverleigh has employed Amagi’s unified cloud-based platform to help reach new audiences.

With operations in Melbourne, London and Los Angeles, Inverleigh produces and distributes sports entertainment and lifestyle content—including live event telecasts, weekly news as well as magazine programs, timeless catalog and major event preview content—for traditional and digital broadcast platforms.

Matt Whytcross, Inverleigh co-founder, said: “In Amagi, we have a reliable service provider that not only helps streamline our delivery workflows but also enables integration of live sport and advanced options that support our audience growth. Having recently launched on Roku and Samsung TV Plus UK, we expect expansion across a wide range of international platforms rapidly. Amagi’s existing platform partnerships will play an important role in that.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi, added: “We are thrilled to make an entry into the Australian market with Inverleigh and partner in its growth journey. Given that they had a mix of on-prem and cloud-based infrastructure, Inverleigh was keen on a solution that could be dovetailed with its existing cloud solutions. We are happy that we were able to deliver on those expectations and go live in just seven business days.”