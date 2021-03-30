MIPTV Spotlight: Dori Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama Normal, on offer from Dori Media Group, follows 24-year-old Noam, who hits rock bottom and finds his own route to normality in the unlikeliest of places: the psych ward.

Also from the company’s catalog, Power Couple is a prime-time reality format that puts love to the test, with couples’ emotions, humor, tensions and love coming into play. “Power Couple is different from all other reality shows in that its rules and rationale are made up of something we can all experience together with the participants: relationships,” says Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group.

In the romantic comedy Las Estrellas (5 Stars), five sisters are forced to put their lives on hold to take care of a boutique hotel they inherited from their father.

“Together with our clients, we find the perfect match between our content and their needs,” says Palti.