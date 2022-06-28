NATPE Moving to the Bahamas

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE is moving its flagship international content marketplace and conference from Miami to Baha Mar Resort and Convention Center in Nassau, the Bahamas.

The 2023 event will take place under the theme “Content, Networking and Monetization” from January 17 to 19.

The program will include thought-leadership sessions and curated networking meetings with programming decision-makers and executives spanning content production, distribution, marketing, advertising, finance and data. It will feature networks and streaming platforms, local and global broadcasters, media buyers and investors.

NATPE will also produce exclusive and curated meetings with buyers focusing on drama, unscripted, kids’ and factual programming.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said: “After many months of research and discussions with our partners, we have greenlit the move to this bold new destination. Our aim is to ensure that we provide added value and new revenue opportunities to attendees across the content ecosystem. With hundreds of new exhibition and activation options and over 40 restaurants and entertainment venues across three hotels, Baha Mar is perfect for both business meetings and the networking that has made NATPE an industry staple for decades. But most importantly, we have secured cost efficiencies and safety measures that will make this experience a great one for all. The response from our community is not only enthusiastic but outlines a clear path for sales meetings on-site with their global teams.”