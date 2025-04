ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate Television Group has upped Taylor du Pont to head of television postproduction.

In this role, du Pont will oversee postproduction on the studio’s scripted series The Rookie, recently renewed for an eighth season, with a spin-off in the works. Other productions du Pont is to spearhead include Robin Hood for MGM+; The Rainmaker for USA Network; and Spartacus: House of Ashur for STARZ.

Du Pont succeeds Bobby Williams, who retired after 23 years.

“Taylor is a rising star within our Television Group, and she brings strong postproduction experience and expertise to her new role,” said Kevin Beggs, group chair and chief creative officer of Lionsgate Television, and Sandra Stern, vice chairman. “We want to extend our gratitude to Bobby for his 23 years of valuable and distinguished service to the company, shepherding our most iconic television series through postproduction.”

Du Pont has been a part of Lionsgate for eight years, she has frontlined Seth Rogen’s The Studio for Apple TV+, Home Economics for ABC, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for NBC and worked on Orange Is the New Black for Netflix.

Williams, as head of television postproduction, worked on Mad Men, Orange Is the New Black, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Nashville, the Power franchise, The Studio, Mythic Quest, Acapulco, The Rainmaker and John Wick’s The Continental.