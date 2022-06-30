World Screen Relaunches WorldScreenings.com

ADVERTISEMENT

World Screen has totally redesigned its flagship video portal, WorldScreenings.com, offering a slew of improvements and a sleek new look.

In addition, we have unveiled four new targeted screenings destinations: KidsScreenings.com, DramaScreenings.com, RealScreenings.com and FormatsScreenings.com. Inspired by the success of our targeted magazines, websites and newsletters, these destinations will provide acquisition executives with an environment specifically tailored to their programming needs.

The newly redesigned WorldScreenings.com, powered by leading video solutions provider Brightcove, boasts a slate of new features for content owners looking to get their shows seen by programmers across the globe.

These new sites’ features include:

A state-of-the-art redesign by an award-winning website developer.

A large video player for trailers, providing an uncluttered environment for you to showcase your high-quality video content. You can see an example here .

. Expanded search capabilities, including the ability to search by show title, distributor, genre or keyword.

An enhanced, easy-to-navigate user interface.

Companies with Screening Rooms on WorldScreenings.com can feature names, titles and contact email addresses for up to 12 executives.

can feature names, titles and contact email addresses for up to 12 executives. Improved social media integration allows for easy sharing via WhatsApp, email, Twitter and Facebook.

Sponsored Showcases serve as a complement to WorldScreenings, our email newsletter allowing companies to promote a single show or their new slate—up to 12 titles—via a high-impact campaign sent out to our database of 40,000 media executives. Showcases can feature an interview with an executive at your company, a producer on one of your shows or on-screen talent, with embedded videos from your Screening Room plus contact information for your company. You can see a recent Showcase here .

. Companies with Screening Rooms on WorldScreenings.com will receive branded destination URLs, for example: https://worldscreenings.com/company/zdf-studios/

“The redesigned WorldScreenings.com and our new targeted video destinations give content owners elegant, clutter-free platforms to get their shows discovered by acquisition executives across the globe,” said Ricardo Guise, the president and publisher of World Screen. “As we continue to invest in our market-leading online services, we’re thrilled to be able to provide our clients with the exposure and reach they need to sell their shows around the world. We’re also thankful to our fabulous team of web developers, many of whom are based in Ukraine. That they were able to deliver us a suite of stunning new services while facing difficult on-the-ground conditions is a testament to the spirit of the country.”

“We all know the challenges of content discovery today,” added Mansha Daswani, the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. “As we embarked on relaunching WorldScreenings and building KidsScreenings.com, DramaScreenings.com, RealScreenings.com and FormatsScreenings.com, we had a simple, clear focus: Help those looking for content to find exactly what they need, as easily as possible. So browse away—there are surely some gems in our 5,000-title library that your audiences will love!”