Gerhard Zeiler Set for MIPCOM Keynote

Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery, is slated to deliver the opening keynote in Cannes at MIPCOM.

Zeiler’s keynote comes almost 20 years after being honored as MIPCOM’s Personality of the Year in 2004 when CEO of RTL Group. He is expected to share insights into Warner Bros. Discovery’s transformation post-merger as well as lay out the company’s worldwide content and streaming strategy.

Zeiler’s responsibilities for Warner Bros. Discovery span strategic oversight of brands and joint responsibility for direct-to-consumer activity (including streaming service Max) across more than 220 markets. He is also responsible for local theatrical production, acquisitions, and country and region-specific networks and businesses in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.

“We could not have a more relevant creative leader to be our opening Media Mastermind Keynote,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES. “…with the industry at a pivotal point and global companies re-inventing for a new era. His presence at MIPCOM CANNES is a rare opportunity for entertainment execs to go inside the international strategy at the heart of one of the world’s biggest and fastest-evolving studios. A valued and hugely respected contributor to the market over several decades, his perspective on weathering such storms will be invaluable. We look forward to welcoming Gerhard Zeiler warmly to the Croisette in October.”

Zieler said: “Our industry is facing heightened disruption and undergoing a process of transformation. These are times of change, but it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to architect the media ecosystem for the next generation. I’m looking forward to speaking at MIPCOM about how WBD is putting storytelling first and refining and innovating to drive agility and flexibility to emerge in an even stronger position.”