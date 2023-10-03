Samsung TV Plus’s Aline Jabbour Boards the Festival FAST

ADVERTISEMENT

To be held on November 7 and 8, TV Latina's Festival FAST will feature a conversation with Aline Jabbour, director of business development for Latin America at Samsung TV Plus.

In 2020, Jabbour began spearheading the development and launch of Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Electronics’ free streaming platform, specifically for Latin America. As the director of business development, she oversees content strategy, manages channel negotiations and ensures an optimal consumer experience on the platform. With more than 20 years of experience, she possesses a strong background in launching telco products and services, as well as content acquisition, production, distribution, and promotion.

TV Latina's Festival FAST in Spanish will explore the rapidly growing FAST and AVOD segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market, and Iberia. The event will include engaging keynotes and panels featuring leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives, and distributors.

The FAST Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, as well as the Festival de producción and Festival de streaming.

Jabbour joins Paramount’s José Calderoni. Stay tuned for speaker updates in the coming weeks.

