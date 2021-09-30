Global SVOD Base to Hit 1.6 Billion in 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of SVOD subscriptions worldwide is on pace to hit 1.64 billion in 2026, with 491 million additions since this year, according to Digital TV Research.

China and the U.S. together will account for just under half of that total by 2026, down from their share of 56 percent this year. “China and the U.S. had a similar number of subscriptions by end-2020,” observed Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “Due to government pressure, China’s growth is decelerating, with 354 million subscriptions expected by 2026. The U.S. will continue to grow, with 450 million subscriptions expected by 2026.”

In 2026, Digital TV Research projects Disney+ will be out front with 284.2 million subs, ahead of Netflix’s 270.7 million and Amazon Prime’s 243.4 million.