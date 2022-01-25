Little Dot Studios Appoints Agency Sales Heads

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Dot Studios has appointed Sarah McKelvey and Emma Gronow to head of agency sales for the U.K. and head of agency sales for ANZ, respectively.

McKelvey and Gronow will be responsible for continuing to grow and deepen Little Dot Studios’ footprint and drive the direct digital advertising sales business across its broad network of premium broadcast, kids’, talent-led and sport social channels, as well as its connected TV services.

McKelvey joined Little Dot Studios in the U.K. in 2020 from Beano Studios. Prior to that, she worked at Primesight and spent four years at ITV.

Gronow began at Little Dot Studios in Australia last year after a decade working the agency and publisher side in multiple territories, most recently at International Data Group (ITG). She has also held positions at Playground XYZ, Yahoo!, Social Soup, Zenith and The M Group.

Both McKelvey and Gronow will report to Wayne Davison, chief sales officer and managing director of international.

“It’s an absolute joy to be able to promote such talented people into these roles,” said Davison. “Little Dot Studios’ ad sales teams are a partner to nearly 50 advertising clients and multiple agency groups and independents across the globe, and I have absolute confidence that both Sarah and Emma will continue to deliver amazing additional revenues for our content partners as they take our U.K. and Europe and ANZ ad sales into this next chapter.”

McKelvey commented, “I am delighted to start my new role as head of agency sales for the U.K. It’s been such a privilege to be a part of building Little Dot Studios’ relationships with our amazing agency and brand partners, surrounded by fantastic talent across the business. I am excited to continue this journey as the team and I focus on growing our current partnerships and developing new ones throughout 2022.”

“As the first employee in Australia, having only set the team up in April last year, I’m thrilled to take on this newly created role as we continue to deliver exceptionally high performing digital campaigns and provide a network of premium, brand-safe and appropriate inventory to our brilliant advertising partners and agencies,” said Gronow. “We are entering 2022 more confident and prepared than ever and are very proud of the tremendous exposure to the largest media buying agencies we have achieved so far.”