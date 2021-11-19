Little Dot Studios Taps New Director of Operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Dot Studios has appointed Sky alum Zara Gregory as director of operations.

Gregory will work with the leadership team to develop and implement an overall operational strategy for long-term growth across the company. She will report to COO Kevin Gibbons.

She joins Little Dot Studios from Sky, where she was group head of transformation. In that role, she was responsible for transformation programs and embedding cultural change across its content operations arm and Sky News division. Gregory has also held roles at the BBC.

Gibbons said: “Little Dot is rapidly scaling up as a global business, following a period of accelerated expansion over the past 18 months. Zara’s caliber and experience at major media brands make her the ideal person to transform our operations and deliver significant, sustainable growth across the company, while also meeting our ambitious environmental and inclusivity commitments. We’re thrilled to have her join the team.”

Gregory added: “It really is a huge privilege to be joining Little Dot and to work with the teams across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, creating and distributing such an incredible range of innovative content for some of the world’s biggest brands. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to help contribute to the growth of a company full of so many talented, ambitious and passionate people.”