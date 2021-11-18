Walt Disney Television Names Entertainment President

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Noon, most recently VP of original series at Netflix, has joined Walt Disney Television as president of entertainment.

Reporting to Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, Noon will oversee the production and business affairs teams for a portfolio of brands that includes Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective, ABC Entertainment, Freeform, ABC Signature and 20th Television. Noon is also tasked with overseeing all aspects of 20th Animation, Walt Disney Television Unscripted and Alternative, Disney Television Studios Creative Talent Development & Inclusion, 20th Digital Studios and Creative Acquisitions.

Noon will work closely with leaders of Walt Disney Television’s units, including Karey Burke (20th Television), Jonnie Davis (ABC Signature), Tara Duncan (Freeform and Onyx Collective) and Craig Erwich (Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment), and identify business strategies to maximize the quantity and quality of content output. He is also charged with overseeing the growth of Walt Disney Television’s unscripted and animation slates.

The executives reporting to Noon include Rob Mills, executive VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment; Marci Proietto at 20th Animation; Tim McNeal, senior VP of creative talent development and inclusion; and Elizabeth Newman, VP of creative acquisitions.

“I am so happy to welcome Bryan back to Disney,” said Walden. “Since leaving ABC Studios, now known as ABC Signature, Bryan played a meaningful role in building the original content strategy for a world-class streaming platform that transformed our industry. His wealth of experience, combined with the overwhelming respect he has earned from his colleagues and partners, made him an undeniable choice for this position.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the most famous storytelling company in the world at a time of incredible expansion in its volume of production,” added Noon. “The talented creative teams under Dana develop and curate iconic and distinctive programming across all platforms, and I’m excited to support their creators and continue the company’s storytelling legacy.”