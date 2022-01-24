Disney+ Updates Offering Across EMEA

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ has updated its lineup across EMEA, with the debut of Pam & Tommy slated for next week.

Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen, arrives on Disney+ on February 2, with the first three episodes dropping together and new episodes added weekly.

The King’s Man is scheduled to premiere on February 9, followed by season 11B of The Walking Dead on February 21.

March will see the debuts of How I Met Your Father (March 9), Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red (March 11) and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (March 25). Moon Knight will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.

The coming months will feature on Disney+ The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol and West Side Story.