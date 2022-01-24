Dori Media Ramping Up Original Production in Israel

ADVERTISEMENT

Dori Media has signed a deal to acquire the independent content and production company Sumayoko, led by Udi Segal (On the Spectrum, Asfur, Mossad 101).

Sumayoko’s On the Spectrum was sold and reproduced in the U.S. under the title As We See It, which recently debuted on Amazon Prime.

As part of the agreement, Sumayoko’s production activities in Israel will be added to Dori Media’s joint venture with Abot Hameiri under the name Dori Media Sumayoko Studios. It will be managed by Amit Gitelzon and Shlomit Arviv.

Segal joins Dori Media’s activities in content development and production in the international market.

Dori Media will hold distribution rights for Sumayoko’s content through the group’s international distribution arm.

Nadav Palti, president and CEO of Dori Media Group, said: “Sumayoko and its world of scripted content in Israel has been renowned in the global television industry for many years. Sumayoko has created and produced many quality titles over the years and is a leading production house in Israel. The connection between Dori Media, which deals with the production and distribution of Israeli and international content, and Sumayoko’s quality productions, led by Udi Segal, Shlomit Arviv and Amit Gitelzon, together create a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. I congratulate the members of Sumayoko for joining the Dori Media family—together, we will conquer new peaks in the content market in Israel and abroad.

Segal, CEO of Sumayoko, said: “I am very happy that Sumayoko has joined Dori Media. The cooperation between our two companies and the teams leading them will enable the creation of high-quality Israeli productions that will be very successful in Israel and around the world. In addition to my activities in Israel, I am excited about joining Dori Media’s international development team and believe that together we can increase our direct connection to international platforms and companies. I am proud to join Dori Media and wish us all great success!”