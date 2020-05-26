Dori Media Drama & Feature Film Content on Vuulr

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr has closed an agreement with Dori Media that sees more than 2,400 hours of premium drama and feature film content added to the platform.

A total of 53 titles are included in the catalog agreement, including the drama series Normal, Rampensau (Dumb Germany) and the feature film The Unorthodox.

Ian McKee, CEO of Vuulr, said: “We’re delighted that such a renowned company as Dori Media has come on board the Vuulr marketplace. Buyers from across the world will now have access to a further 2,400 hours of high-quality scripted and movie content and will be able to carry out transactions, search for titles and watch trailers with just a click of a button.”

Nadav Palti, president and CEO of Dori Media Group, said: “We are very happy to partner with Vuulr with our excellent content. Vuulr’s easy-to-use platform and clean interface help to provide meaningful interactions and open up new opportunities during this current situation. Dori Media’s presence on Vuulr amplifies our commitment to meeting the needs of our buyers—entertaining together and engaging them wherever they may be.”