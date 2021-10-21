NBA’s Patrick Patterson & Producer Joel Reilly Launch Production Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA player Patrick Patterson and producer Joel Reilly have partnered to launch a new production company, Undisputed Pictures, with operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Undisputed Pictures is developing, financing and producing a slate of film, television, media and entertainment projects. The company is focused on producing an original, diverse content slate that spans multiple genres and drives socially relevant stories that engage and entertain.

Patterson and Reilly most recently executive produced North of Normal, directed by Carly Stone and starring Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace) and Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting). It is currently in postproduction.

The next feature in development under the Undisputed Pictures banner is Dock, a biopic about the Pittsburgh Pirates player Dock Ellis, a fierce advocate for Black players’ rights. The documentary is produced in conjunction with producer David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge, Face/Off, Youth in Revolt) and Dreamscape Entertainment’s Jasper Graham (Retaliation, Pontypool), alongside executive producers Ice Cube (Straight Outta Compton, Ride Along) and Jeff Kwatinetz (11:14, Unstoppable). Alex Astrachan of Permut Presentations serves as co-producer.

Overall, Undisputed Pictures currently has four films and one television show in development.

Patterson has previously worked with the Toronto International Film Festival while playing with the Toronto Raptors and hosts his own monthly early screening events for fans called “Pat Presents.” Reilly has more than 20 years of production experience in film and advertising and co-founded Community 54.

Reilly said: “We really wanted to create a positive and inclusive collaborative environment. It’s time to grant new opportunities for aspiring talent and break new ground with some of the top talent around the world.”

Patterson added: “Joel and I are both passionate about movies and are creating high-quality content that connects with people. While we’ve spoken throughout the years about this venture, we finally decided to go full speed ahead and develop Undisputed Pictures during the pandemic. With so much uncertainty in the world, now feels like the right time to make our dream a reality.”