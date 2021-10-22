Apple TV+ Renews Mythic Quest

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ has ordered two more seasons of the sitcom Mythic Quest, from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

Produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television, the series centers on the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The main ensemble cast includes McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby.

McElhenney, Day and Ganz are executive producers, alongside Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel for 3Arts; Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television; and Hornsby. The writers’ room for season three is set to open later this year.

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”