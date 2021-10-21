ORF-Enterprise Programs Sell Worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

ORF-Enterprise had a strong showing at MIPCOM, making sales to broadcasters around the world for its detective series and factual titles.

Among the factual titles sold is Austria’s Wild Heritage—One Country Six National Parks. The nature and wildlife film will air soon on WDR in Germany and ARTE in France.

ARTE also licensed Maria Theresa’s Vampire Hunter.

Rai (Italy) secured Leopard Legacy and Water of Life—Wilderness, Whisky, Highlands. Polyband (Germany) also picked up Leopard Legacy, as well as Russia’s Revenant—The Return of the Siberian Tiger on DVD. RTBF (Belgium) will also broadcast Leopard Legacy and Russia’s Revenant.

Canal+ secured a 13-hour documentary package for broadcasting in Ethiopia, including the three-part Wild Caribbean—Rhythms of Life and the two-part The Canary Islands.

The animated Rookie Robot Explores the World was picked up by the Canadian broadcaster Knowledge Network.

ORF’s detective series continued to be successful, with TV2 (Denmark) scoring a Tatort package, which includes the episodes “Conspiracy,” “Workout,” “Sick,” “The Midwife” and “Homeless.” Canal+ in France secured two more seasons of Soko Kitzbuehel, including the final season. Polar Film (Germany) also picked up the final season of Soko Kitzbuehel for DVD.

Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international, said: “Talking brings people together. This was especially the case at this year’s MIPCOM, as it was finally held as a face-to-face event again. An entire industry has been waiting for this moment with excitement. Our team was more than happy to meet colleagues from all over the world in person again. Buyers can rely on ORF’s output of blue-chip documentaries, and it is great to see that the demand for original drama from Austria continues to grow.”

Oliver Böhm, CEO of ORF-Enterprise, said: “The pandemic has also had an impact on the production market. Interest in high-quality titles from reliable content suppliers such as ORF-Enterprise has increased and is thus further opening up the global market for original productions from Austria. We are also very pleased to see that drama series are meeting the tastes of viewers far beyond Austria’s borders.”