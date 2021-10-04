Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Jackie Redmond Joins WWE Shows

Jamie Stalcup 21 hours ago Top Stories


Sportscaster Jackie Redmond has joined WWE as the co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack.

“There is nothing quite like the WWE universe, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack,” said Redmond.

She will be co-hosting the shows alongside WWE analyst and cohost of The Bump, Matt Camp.

Redmond has more than ten years of experience as a sportscaster and was most recently a host and reporter covering hockey for the NHL Network and Turner Sports. She previously spent six years as an anchor for Rogers Sportsnet in Canada, covering all sports and hosting a variety of studio programs, including Sportsnet Central and WWE Aftermath.

Redmond made her Talking Smack debut on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network on October 2.











About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

