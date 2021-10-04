Jackie Redmond Joins WWE Shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sportscaster Jackie Redmond has joined WWE as the co-host of Raw Talk and Talking Smack.

“There is nothing quite like the WWE universe, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack,” said Redmond.

She will be co-hosting the shows alongside WWE analyst and cohost of The Bump, Matt Camp.

Redmond has more than ten years of experience as a sportscaster and was most recently a host and reporter covering hockey for the NHL Network and Turner Sports. She previously spent six years as an anchor for Rogers Sportsnet in Canada, covering all sports and hosting a variety of studio programs, including Sportsnet Central and WWE Aftermath.

Redmond made her Talking Smack debut on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network on October 2.