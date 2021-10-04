MIPCOM Spotlight: FilmRise

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has a variety of programs on its slate, from nature-based factual to classic TV comedies.

The FilmRise highlight The Mediator with Ice-T is an original conflict resolution series with the rapper and actor Ice-T as the host.

Brave Wilderness, a nature and science series, follows popular science experts Nathanial “Coyote” Peterson, Mark Vins and Mario Aldecoa as they go face-to-face with wild animals, unusual reptiles and insects.

FilmRise is also highlighting programs within the classic TV genre, with multiple American TV comedy series such as The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Danny Thomas Show and That Girl, starring Marlo Thomas.

Melissa Wohl, senior VP and head of sales, says, “Our analytics show that each series we are highlighting will deliver a high return to streaming platforms,” and “each contain well-known talent with millions of enthusiastic fans and followers, and sit firmly within the highly popular genres with universal appeal, among the many other metrics we consider.”