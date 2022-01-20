FilmRise Acquires Kim’s Convenience

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has signed a deal with Thunderbird Entertainment to acquire multi-territory exclusive FAST rights to the Canadian comedy series Kim’s Convenience.

The deal includes the FAST rights to all five seasons, which FilmRise will program on its existing FAST channels across the U.S., Latin America, German-speaking Europe, French-speaking Europe, Italy and Spain.

Based on Ins Choi’s award-winning play of the same name, Kim’s Convenience centers on the Korean Canadian Kim family, who runs a convenience store in Toronto. It was originally commissioned and broadcast on CBC and later debuted internationally on Netflix.

“As the FilmRise Streaming Network continues to grow, so does our approach in acquiring programs featuring unique stories from people of diverse backgrounds,” said Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise. “Kim’s Convenience has had a huge impact on a wide range of viewers, and we are thrilled to bring this culturally relevant series for free to streaming audiences worldwide.”

Richard Goldsmith, president of global distribution and consumer products at Thunderbird Entertainment, added, “Kim’s delightful characters and beloved stories brought love and laughter into the hearts of many during its five seasons. Through our partnership with FilmRise, we are thrilled that new audiences internationally will have the opportunity to connect with and enjoy the heartwarming and hilarious experiences of the Kim family.”