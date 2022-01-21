Friday, January 21, 2022
Home / Top Stories / FilmRise Taps Showtime Alum for Acquisitions

FilmRise Taps Showtime Alum for Acquisitions

Jamie Stalcup 12 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has appointed Showtime Networks alum Gabriel Gazoul as director of film acquisitions.

Gazoul will oversee the acquisition of new-release feature films and documentaries, as well as collaborate on release strategies with the sales and marketing teams. Prior to joining FilmRise, he spent 12 years acquiring content for Showtime Networks, most recently serving as senior director of content acquisitions.

In addition to negotiating film and TV programming for Showtime, CBS All Access and Pop TV, Gazoul spearheaded the launch of more than two dozen Showtime original stand-up comedy specials and acquired several world premiere documentaries, including David Bowie: Finding Fame, George Michael: Freedom and Ron Howard’s Made in America.

As director of film acquisitions at FilmRise, Gazoul will report directly to Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions.

“Gabriel’s years at Showtime negotiating and acquiring a broad spectrum of content with independent and major studios will be an invaluable asset to FilmRise,” said Einhorn. “Gabriel has a remarkable eye for identifying distinctive titles that have proven successful. We are certain he will further expand our catalog of feature film offerings that will benefit our partners everywhere.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

DAZN Launches Studio to Drive Original Content

The sports streaming service DAZN has ramped up investment in its global original production strategy with the launch of a content development arm, DAZN Studios.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.