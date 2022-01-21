FilmRise Taps Showtime Alum for Acquisitions

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has appointed Showtime Networks alum Gabriel Gazoul as director of film acquisitions.

Gazoul will oversee the acquisition of new-release feature films and documentaries, as well as collaborate on release strategies with the sales and marketing teams. Prior to joining FilmRise, he spent 12 years acquiring content for Showtime Networks, most recently serving as senior director of content acquisitions.

In addition to negotiating film and TV programming for Showtime, CBS All Access and Pop TV, Gazoul spearheaded the launch of more than two dozen Showtime original stand-up comedy specials and acquired several world premiere documentaries, including David Bowie: Finding Fame, George Michael: Freedom and Ron Howard’s Made in America.

As director of film acquisitions at FilmRise, Gazoul will report directly to Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions.

“Gabriel’s years at Showtime negotiating and acquiring a broad spectrum of content with independent and major studios will be an invaluable asset to FilmRise,” said Einhorn. “Gabriel has a remarkable eye for identifying distinctive titles that have proven successful. We are certain he will further expand our catalog of feature film offerings that will benefit our partners everywhere.”