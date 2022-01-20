All3Media Invests in Sports Producer 3 Rock

ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media is backing the sports production specialist 3 Rock, founded by sports presenter and producer Craig Doyle and Irish former professional rugby union player Brian O’Driscoll.

The deal will see All3Media’s North One become the exclusive live rugby co-production partner for 3 Rock. All3Media’s Little Dot Studios, which recently launched the dedicated sports label Little Dot Sport, will also work with 3 Rock as the exclusive digital partner.

3 Rock, whose senior team also includes Director Keith Doyle, is focused on live broadcasts, documentaries, podcasts, branded content and format development. It produced live coverage of the men’s RFU Championships in June 2021 and will also produce ITV’s recently announced Gallagher Premiership Rugby highlights program. 3 Rock was also behind Shoulder to Shoulder, a BT Sport documentary that featured O’Driscoll.

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “This deal demonstrates how keen we are to build on our existing expertise in both live sports production and sports-based factual programming across different platforms.

“Brian and Craig’s track record in broadcasting, rugby and TV sport is first class, and we look forward to working with 3 Rock, adding exciting new talent and content specialism to the All3Media portfolio.”

O’Driscoll and Doyle said: “We are delighted to partner with All3Media to realize our vision and ambition for 3 Rock, which is built on creativity, experience and a talented team. We feel privileged to have the unrivaled expertise and resources of North One, Little Dot Studios and the All3Media Group to help put 3 Rock on the map. High-quality sports, factual and entertainment content is at the heart of what we do, and we are now looking forward to bringing that programming to wider audiences.”

Neil Duncanson, managing director of North One, said: “I’m thrilled that 3 Rock is joining forces with the All3Media family, but I’m especially excited because we’ll also be teaming up with Craig, who I’ve worked with for many years. He is a hugely talented, ambitious producer and an ideas machine, and when you then add Brian O’Driscoll and Keith Doyle—both high-quality operators in their own fields—it’s an impressive foundation. The respect these guys have in the industry is immense, and I know we’ll have a lot of fun helping to grow the business into something very special.”