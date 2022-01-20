Disney Establishes International Content Creation Hub

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of an effort to bolster its direct-to-consumer business around the world, The Walt Disney Company is creating a new hub for international content creation and has made several key executive appointments.

Rebecca Campbell has been tapped to lead the new international content creation hub for the company’s DTC platforms as chairman of international content and operations. She will focus on local and regional content production for Disney’s streaming services, as well as continue overseeing Disney’s international media teams worldwide. She will report directly to Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Michael Paull has been promoted to the newly created role of president of Disney Streaming, with responsibility for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+. He will oversee these platforms globally for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), reporting to Kareem Daniel, chairman of DMED.

Joe Earley, who previously served as executive VP of marketing and operations for Disney+, has been named president of Hulu. He will report to Paull.

The streaming leadership team will also comprise a new head of Disney+, who has yet to be named, filling a role that Paull held previously. Russell Wolff continues to serve as head of ESPN+. These roles will report to Paull.

“Disney’s direct-to-consumer efforts have progressed at a tremendous pace in just a few short years, and our organization has continued to grow and evolve in support of our ambitious global streaming strategy,” said Chapek. “Rebecca has played a vital role in orchestrating our global platform expansion, and I’m excited that she will be leading our new international content group, bringing her expertise and talent to oversee the growing pipeline of original local and regional content for our streaming services while continuing to lead our international operations. Likewise, with a relentless focus on serving consumers, Kareem has developed an industry-leading team of seasoned executives who are uniquely equipped to take our streaming business into Disney’s next century.”

“Great content is what drives the success of our streaming services, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work even more closely with the talented creators in our international markets who are producing new stories with local relevance to delight our audiences around the globe,” said Campbell. “Disney is admired the world over for the quality of our storytelling and the deep emotional connection we have with our consumers, and I am honored to continue leading our international teams as we build on that legacy.”

“From the inception of our DTC business, we have been guided by a single, clear goal—to bring audiences the best entertainment wherever and whenever they choose—and we have continued to build a world-class team to deliver on that promise,” said Daniel. “Michael Paull has deep experience in the world of streaming and is an accomplished leader with a passion for this business and a proven track record of building and expanding our streaming operations. Bringing Disney’s streaming platforms together under Michael’s expert leadership will allow us to create an even more compelling value proposition for consumers.”

Added Paull, “Now that we have established our platforms as category leaders, I’m looking forward to the new challenges ahead as we continue to innovate and scale globally while delighting consumers with all the incredible entertainment and sports programming coming from our content partners. I’ve also had the pleasure of working closely with Joe Earley these past few years and can’t imagine a better leader to take the helm of Hulu.”

“I am excited to embark on this new era at Hulu, a streaming pioneer that over the past 15 years has distinguished itself with an unrivaled offering of groundbreaking, award-winning series and films from our talented content partners,” said Earley. “I have been a longtime Hulu subscriber and fan and have admired the unbridled creativity of the service’s content and culture, and I’m looking forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead, collaborating with our content studios and tapping into the full power and strength of The Walt Disney Company.”