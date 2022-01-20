First Entertainment Arena & Content Studios in Space Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) has revealed SEE-1, the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multipurpose arena in space, built by Axiom Space.

SEE-1 is set to launch in late 2024 and will dock with the world’s first commercial space station, Axiom Station, while it is connected to the International Space Station (ISS). The module will allow artists, producers and creatives to develop, produce, record and live-stream content, including films, television, music and sports events, taking advantage of the space station’s low-orbit micro-gravity environment.

SEE’s partners, consultants and advisers include media industry figures such as the former senior VP of sports and pay-per-view at HBO, the former CEO of Endemol Shine UK and the former VP of technology at Viacom, alongside NYC-based investment bank GH Partners.

Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, co-founders of SEE, are producing the first Hollywood motion picture filmed in outer space.

In addition to SEE-produced events, the space arena will provide the venue and production infrastructure for hosting and filming third-party content and events.

SEE-1 is planned to be operational beginning December 2024. When Axiom Station’s initial configuration is completed and it is ready to separate from the ISS in 2028, the content creation venue will comprise one-fifth of its volume.

“Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the foundational infrastructure enabling a diverse economy in orbit,” said Michael Suffredini, president and CEO of Axiom Space. “Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers.”

“SEE-1 will showcase and leverage the space environment in an unprecedented way,” said Dr. Michael Baine, Axiom’s chief engineer. “The inflatable module design provides for around six meters diameter of unobstructed pressurized volume, which can be adapted to a range of activities—including an onboard state-of-the-art media production capability that will capture and convey the experience of weightlessness with breathtaking impact.”

Richard Johnston, COO of SEE, added, “From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring. Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space inspire opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”